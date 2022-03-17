On March 17, 1961, the live country music program “Five Star Jubilee” premiered on NBC. It took its name from the five stars who rotated as hosts.

In 1962, the band Blues Incorporated played its first gig in London. At various times, the band included future Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts. Another member was Jack Bruce, who later became the bassist for Cream.

Also in 1962, The Shirelles’ single “Soldier Boy” was released.

In 1968, The Bee Gees made their U.S. television debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The brothers sang “To Love Somebody” and “Words.”

In 1982, the leader of The Capitols, Samuel George, was stabbed to death in Detroit during an argument. The group is known for the hit “Cool Jerk.”

In 1993, actor Helen Hayes died at age 92 in Nyack, New York, following a battle with heart problems.

In 2004, singer Courtney Love was arrested for allegedly throwing a microphone stand at a member of the audience at a show in New York. Earlier that day, she had appeared on David Letterman’s show and flashed him six times.

In 2005, rapper Lil’ Kim was convicted of lying to a grand jury regarding a shooting outside a New York radio station.

In 2010, singer Alex Chilton of The Box Tops and of Big Star died in New Orleans after suffering heart problems. He was 59.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 78. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 76. Actor Patrick Duffy is 73. Actor Kurt Russell is 71. Country singer Susie Allanson is 70. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 68. Actor Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 67. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 67. Actor Gary Sinise (sih-NEES’) is 67. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 64. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 62. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 62. Actor Casey Siemaszko (sheh-MA’-zshko) (“NYPD Blue”) is 61. Actor Rob Lowe is 58. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 55. Bassist Van Conner of Screaming Trees is 55. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 54. Actor Yanic (YAH’-neek) Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 50. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 49. Actor Amelia Heinle (HYN’-lee) (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 49. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 49. Actor Marisa Coughlan (mah-REE’-sah KOF’-lan) (“Boston Legal,” ″Freddy Got Fingered”) is 48. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 47. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 47. Actor Natalie Zea (ZEE) (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 47. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 45. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 44. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 41. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 35. Singer Hozier (HOH’-zee-ur) is 32. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 30. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 30. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 17.

