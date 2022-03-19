On March 19, 1953, the Academy Awards were televised for the first time. “The Greatest Show On Earth” was named best picture. Gary Cooper won the best actor award for “High Noon.” Shirley Booth won best actress for her role in “Come Back, Little Sheba.”

In 1957, Elvis Presley bought Graceland, his estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 1958, Cadence Records released the instrumental song “Rumble” by Link Wray, which later was credited with being the first heavy-metal song.

In 1974, Jefferson Airplane began its first tour as Jefferson Starship.

In 1976, blues rock guitarist Paul Kossoff, formerly of Free, died aboard a plane flying from London to New York. He was 26. He died of unknown causes but had been plagued by heart problems.

In 1982, guitarist Randy Rhoads of Ozzy Osbourne’s band was killed in a freak plane crash in Leesburg, Florida. He was 25. The plane was buzzing Osbourne’s tour bus and crashed into a house.

In 1996, the second installment of The Beatles’ “Anthology” album was released, featuring the song “Real Love.”

In 2000, a batch of Oscars was found in a trash can in Los Angeles, a week after they had been stolen from a loading dock.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 89. Actor Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” ″Casino Royale”) is 86. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 85. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 76. Actor Glenn Close is 75. Actor Bruce Willis is 67. Actor Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” ″MadTV”) is 59. Actor Connor Trinneer (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 53. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 52. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 49. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 46. Actor Virginia Williams (“Fuller House”) is 44. Actor Abby Brammell (“The Unit”) is 43. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 33. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 27.

