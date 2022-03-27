On March 27, 1964, The Beatles occupied the top six spots on the Australian pop chart.

In 1967, the British music industry awarded John Lennon and Paul McCartney an Ivor Novello Award for writing “Michelle,” the most-performed song in Britain in 1966.

Also in 1967, a riot broke out at a Rolling Stones concert in Halsinborg, Sweden. Five days later, 154 fans were arrested at a similar riot at a Stones concert in Vienna, Austria. Further violence erupted at a Stones concert less than three weeks later in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 1972, Elvis Presley recorded his last major hit, “Burning Love.”

In 1973, Rolling Stone magazine reported that Carlos Santana had changed his name to Devadip (deh-VAH’-dip), which means “The Lamp of the Light of the Supreme.” Santana had become a disciple of Sri Chinmoy.

In 1987, U2 filmed the video for “Where The Streets Have No Name” on a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles. Thousands of people showed up and the police had to break up the shoot.

In 1991, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, for allegedly pouring vodka on a hotel carpet and setting it on fire. He pleaded not guilty.

In 2002, Milton Berle died after a battle with colon cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 93. That same day, Dudley Moore died from a rare brain disorder at his home in Trenton, New Jersey. He was 66. Also that day, filmmaker Billy Wilder died in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

In 2006, Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, was declared a national historic landmark.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Julian Glover is 87. Actor Jerry Lacy is 86. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 82. Actor Michael York is 80. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 72. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63. Jazz musician Dave Koz (kahz) is 59. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 57. Actor Talisa Soto is 55. Actor Ben Koldyke (KOHL’-dyk) (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 54. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 51. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 34. Singer Kimbra is 32. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 27. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22.

