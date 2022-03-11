On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 11:07 am
< a min read
      

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,720,076; $160.36.

2. Genesis; $2,403,653; $199.53.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,154,366; $176.04.

4. Eric Church; $1,612,380; $120.07.

5. Morgan Wallen; $1,476,480; $127.91.

6. Tool; $1,409,752; $114.94.

7. Reba McEntire; $1,145,901; $105.44.

8. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

9. James Taylor; $849,517; $101.31.

10. Reba McEntire / Brooks & Dunn; $792,834; $207.71.

        Read more: Entertainment News

11. Karol G; $717,314; $56.57.

12. Sebastian Maniscalco; $701,628; $103.81.

13. Kane Brown; $692,714; $64.05.

14. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

15. Gary Barlow; $612,961; $92.47.

16. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $568,581; $68.72.

17. Alejandro Fernández; $503,966; $74.10.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

18. Madness; $494,294; $62.84.

19. Pentatonix; $477,053; $71.97.

20. Farruko; $465,758; $68.75.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary tours port near New Orleans