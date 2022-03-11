Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,720,076; $160.36.

2. Genesis; $2,403,653; $199.53.

3. Andrea Bocelli; $2,154,366; $176.04.

4. Eric Church; $1,612,380; $120.07.

5. Morgan Wallen; $1,476,480; $127.91.

6. Tool; $1,409,752; $114.94.

7. Reba McEntire; $1,145,901; $105.44.

8. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

9. James Taylor; $849,517; $101.31.

10. Reba McEntire / Brooks & Dunn; $792,834; $207.71.

11. Karol G; $717,314; $56.57.

12. Sebastian Maniscalco; $701,628; $103.81.

13. Kane Brown; $692,714; $64.05.

14. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

15. Gary Barlow; $612,961; $92.47.

16. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $568,581; $68.72.

17. Alejandro Fernández; $503,966; $74.10.

18. Madness; $494,294; $62.84.

19. Pentatonix; $477,053; $71.97.

20. Farruko; $465,758; $68.75.

