Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor Oscar for ‘CODA’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

Kotsur on Sunday night became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Kotsur was barely known as an actor before “CODA,” but he was considered a heavy favorite for the Oscar after the acclaimed performance and wins earlier in awards season.

He beat out fellow nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

___

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.