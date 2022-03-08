On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey – 9780063045705 – (Avon)

2. A Will and a Way by Nora Roberts – 9781250861931 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

4. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King – 9781501141195 – (Scribner)

8. The Club by Ellery Lloyd – 9780062997449 – (Harper)

9. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9781538703533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Phantom Game by Christine Feehan – 9780593439098 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

        Read more: Entertainment News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes