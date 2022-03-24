US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The War of Two Queens” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “WayMaker” by Ann Voskamp (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks)

12. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

13. “Give Unto Others” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly Press)

14. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

15. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

16. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

18. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (HMH Books for Young Readers)

19. “The Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi (Tor)

20. “The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin)

21. “CEO Excellence” by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)

22. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

24. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

25. “Memory’s Legion” by James S. A. Corey (Orbit)

