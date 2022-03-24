On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 11:25 am
1 min read
      

1. “The War of Two Queens” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “WayMaker” by Ann Voskamp (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks)

12. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

        Read more: Entertainment News

13. “Give Unto Others” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly Press)

14. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

15. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

16. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine)

18. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (HMH Books for Young Readers)

19. “The Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi (Tor)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. “The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin)

21. “CEO Excellence” by Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)

22. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

23. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

24. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

25. “Memory’s Legion” by James S. A. Corey (Orbit)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of Madeleine Albright