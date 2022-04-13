On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:54 am
< a min read
      

Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.

The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release.

The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies.

Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service with content audiences crave,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the news release.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path to boost its streaming services. Last month, the company closed an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it Amazon’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. That acquisition was targeted to make the company better compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories