Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 17-23:

April 17: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 80. Musician Jan Hammer is 74. Actor Olivia Hussey is 71. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 70. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 65. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 63. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” ″The Artist”) is 60. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 58. Actor Lela Rochon is 58. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 57. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 55. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” ″Lost”) is 55. Actor Kimberly Elise is 55. Singer Liz Phair is 55. Rapper-actor Redman is 52. Actor Jennifer Garner is 50. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 48. Actor Lindsay Korman (“Passions”) is 44. Actor Tate Ellington (“Quantico”) is 43. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 41. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”) is 37. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 26.

April 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 85. Actor Hayley Mills is 76. Actor James Woods is 75. Actor Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) is 75. Actor Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 75. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 75. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 70. Actor Rick Moranis is 69. Actor Eric Roberts is 66. Actor Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” ″The Colbys”) is 66. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 64. Actor Jane Leeves (“Hot in Cleveland,” ″Fraiser”) is 61. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 60. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 59. Actor Maria Bello is 55. Actor Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 54. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 54. Actor-rapper Fredro Starr of Onyx (“Moesha”) is 51. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 51. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 48. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 48. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 46. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 45. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 43. Actor America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 38. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 37. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 35. Actor Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 34. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 33. Actor Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 32. Actor Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Nashville”) is 30. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 29. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 28.

April 19: Actor Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 85. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 80. Actor Tim Curry is 76. Singer Mark “Flo” Volman of The Turtles is 75. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 70. Actor Tom Wood (“The Fugitive,” “Ulee’s Gold”) is 59. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 57. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 54. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 54. Actor Ashley Judd is 54. Singer Luis Miguel is 52. Actor Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 50. Actor Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 50. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 48. Actor James Franco is 44. Actor Kate Hudson is 43. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 41. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” ″Maria Full of Grace”) is 41. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 40. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 39. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 37. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 35.

April 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 85. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 84. Actor Ryan O’Neal is 81. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 77. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 74. Actor Gregory Itzin (“24″) is 74. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 73. Actor Jessica Lange is 73. Actor Clint Howard is 63. Actor Crispin Glover is 58. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 58. Country singer Wade Hayes is 53. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 52. Actor Carmen Electra is 50. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” ″Brotherly Love”) is 46. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 44. Actor Tim Jo (“The Neighbors”) is 38. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV’s “The Flash) is 33.

April 21: Actor Elaine May is 90. Singer Iggy Pop is 75. Actor Patti LuPone is 73. Actor Tony Danza is 71. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 68. Actor Andie MacDowell is 64. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 63. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 63. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 59. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 56. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 54. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 53. Singer Glen Hansard is 52. Comedian Rob Riggle is 52. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 52. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory of a Deadman is 44. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 43. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like a Man”) is 40. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 34. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 31. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 25.

April 22: Actor Jack Nicholson is 85. Singer Mel Carter is 83. Country singer Cleve Francis is 77. Director John Waters is 76. Singer Peter Frampton is 72. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 71. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 68. Actor Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 63. Comedian Byron Allen (“Real People”) is 61. Actor Chris Makepeace is 58. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 56. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Actor Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 55. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 55. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 55. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 51. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 51. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down is 48. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 43. Actor Malcolm Barrett (TV’s “Timeless”) is 42. Actor Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire,” “Smallville”) is 40. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 37. Actor Amber Heard is 36. Drummer Tripp Howell of LANCO is 33. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is 32.

April 23: Actor David Birney is 83. Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 83. Actor Blair Brown is 75. Actor Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 73. Actor James Russo is 69. Director Michael Moore is 68. Actor Judy Davis is 67. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 62. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill,” ″Into the West”) is 62. Comedian George Lopez is 61. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 55. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 54. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 54. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 52. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 49. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 46. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (“The Marine”) is 45. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 45. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 45. Singer Taio Cruz is 39. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire”) is 38. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War on Drugs is 35. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 32. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 32. Model Gigi Hadid is 27. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 26. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 26.

