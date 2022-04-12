Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards

Trending:
The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 12:04 am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Female video of the year: Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

​​Male video of the year: Cody Johnson, ”′Til You Can’t”

Group/duo video of the year: Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Collaborative video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Breakthrough video of the year: Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”

CMT performance of the year: George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?” from “CMT Giants: Charley Pride’”

