Ed Sheeran winds copyright case over 2017 hit ‘Shape of You’

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 5:07 am
LONDON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran has won a U.K. copyright battle over the 2017 hit “Shape of You.’’

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the 2017 song copied part of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

Sheeran and his co-writers said they did not remember hearing “Oh Why” before the court case.

“Shape of You” was the biggest-selling song in the U.K. in 2017.

