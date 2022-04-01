Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 1, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

