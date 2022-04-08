Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

___

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans; former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories