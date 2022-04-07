On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

MARK KENNEDY
April 7, 2022 4:33 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.

First Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, has done so herself.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.

The show had kept going despite Broderick’s absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star — who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite — available, producers had little options.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.

The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories