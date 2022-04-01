On April 1, 1957, Cadence Records released the single “Bye Bye Love” by the Everly Brothers.

In 1963, the soap opera “General Hospital” premiered on ABC.

In 1966, David Bowie’s first single, “Do Anything You Say,” backed with “Good Morning Girl,” was released in Britain.

In 1969, the Beach Boys announced a lawsuit against Capitol Records. The band was asking for more than $2 million in royalties and producer’s fees. The Beach Boys also announced the formation of a new record label, called Brother Records.

In 1984, singer Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father during an argument. Marvin Gay (correct) Senior received probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

In 1985, singer David Lee Roth left Van Halen. They have since reunited.

In 1992, singer Billy Idol pleaded no contest to punching a woman in the face. He was fined and told to make public service announcements against alcohol and drug use.

In 1983, guitarist Dave Mustaine left Metallica. He went on to form Megadeth.

In 1993, the producers of the country TV comedy series “Hee Haw” announced that the show would leave the air, after a 25-year run. The show was revived in 1996 and went off the air again after a year.

In 2002, actor Tawny Kitaen (kih-TAYN’) was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband, Cleveland Indians pitcher Chuck Finley.

In 2017, Bob Dylan received his Nobel Prize in literature during a small ceremony in a Stockholm hotel next to the conference center where Dylan played a concert later that night. He had skipped the traditional Nobel ceremony in December because of other commitments.

In 2020, musician Adam Schlesinger (SHLES’-in-jer) of Fountains of Wayne died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was 52.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Don Hastings (“As The World Turns”) is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 70. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ″Twilight”) is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ″Dead Presidents”) are 50. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 49. Actor David Oyelowo (oh-YEL’-oh-woh) (“Selma,” ″The Butler”) is 46. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ″Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 40. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 39. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) is 36. Drummer Arejay (AR’-jay) Hale of Halestorm is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ″Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 25.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.