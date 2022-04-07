Today in Entertainment History: Jagger & Richards met Jones

On April 7, 1927, an audience in New York saw an image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover, in the first successful long-distance demonstration of television.

In 1949, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” opened on Broadway. It ran for more than 1,900 performances.

In 1962, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met future Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones at a London blues club.

In 1970, “Midnight Cowboy” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. It’s the only X-rated film to win that award. The rating was changed to R for its re-release a year later.

In 1975, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore left Deep Purple. He went on to form Rainbow.

In 1995, models Elle Macpherson, Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell opened the Fashion Cafe in New York. It has since closed.

In 1997, singer Liam Gallagher of Oasis married actor Patsy Kensit in a secret civil ceremony in London.

In 1998, singer George Michael was arrested for committing a lewd act in a park restroom in Beverly Hills, California.

Also in 1998, drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue pleaded no contest to felony spousal abuse. He was accused of kicking his wife, actor Pamela Anderson Lee, while she held their son. Lee was sentenced to six months in jail.

In 2003, actor Russell Crowe married Danielle Spencer in Australia.

In 2020, musician John Prine died of COVID-19 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 73.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Bobby Bare is 87. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 85. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola (KOHP’-uh-lah) is 84. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 79. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 75. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 74. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 71. Actor Jackie Chan is 68. Actor Russell Crowe is 58. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 58. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 57. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War On Drugs is 48. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 47. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 47. Actor Kevin Alejandro (al-eh-HAN’-droh) (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 46. Actor Sian (SHAWN) Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 40. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 37. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 36. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 23.

