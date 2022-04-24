Today in Entertainment History: Meek Mill freed

On April 24, 1957, Ricky Nelson released his first record, “Teenager’s Romance” backed with a cover of Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin’.”

In 1958, Dion and the Belmonts’ first single, “I Wonder Why” backed with “Teen Angel,” was released.

In 1961, Bob Dylan made his recording debut, playing harmonica on Harry Belafonte’s “Midnight Special” album. He was paid $50.

In 1969, Muddy Waters recorded the live album “Fathers and Sons,” with host of special guests, including Paul Butterfield and Mike Bloomfield.

In 1972, several people were injured and at least six teenage girls fainted in a stampede prior to a Jethro Tull concert in New York. About 2,500 people rushed the lobby of the concert hall trying to get tickets.

In 1974, comedian Bud Abbott of Abbott and Costello died in Woodland Hills, California. He was 78.

In 1990, the road crew for Roger Waters of Pink Floyd discovered an unexploded World War Two-era bomb while constructing the set for “The Wall” in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz.

In 1992, singer David Bowie and fashion model Iman (ee-MAHN’) got married in a secret ceremony in Switzerland. News of the wedding was not announced until more than a week later.

In 2002, singer Jewel broke her collarbone and a rib when she was thrown from a horse at her boyfriend’s ranch.

In 2018, rapper Meek Mill was freed from jail after being held for five months on violations of probation from a drug and guns conviction from ten years prior. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered him freed after questions were raised about the credibility of the arresting officer.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 88. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 80. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 79. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 77. Singer Ann Peebles is 75. Actor Eric Bogosian is 69. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 68. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 67. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 65. Actor Glenn Morshower (MORSH’-ow-er) (“24”) is 63. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 59. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 58. Actor Djimon Hounsou (JEYE’-mihn OHN’-soo) (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 58. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 55. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 54. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 54. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 53. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 51. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 49. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes To Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 48. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 45. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 45. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 42. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 42. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 41. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 40. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 38. Country singer Carly Pearce is 32. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 30. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 30. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 30. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 28.

