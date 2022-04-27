Today in Entertainment History: “Mrs. Robinson” released

On April 27, 1964, John Lennon’s book, “In His Own Write,” was published in the U.S.

In 1968, Simon and Garfunkel released the single “Mrs. Robinson.”

In 1981, Ringo Starr and actor Barbara Bach were married in London. Paul McCartney and George Harrison attended the ceremony.

In 1990, David Bowie began the U.S. leg of his “Sound and Vision” world tour. He said the tour would mark the last time he performed his old hits.

Also in 1990, singer Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses married Erin Everly, Don Everly’s daughter, in Las Vegas. The marriage lasted 27 days.

In 1999, trumpeter Al Hirt died of liver failure at his home in New Orleans. He was 76.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Anouk Aimee (ah-NOOK’ ay-MEE’) (“A Man and A Woman”) is 90. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 74. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 73. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 73. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 71. Singer Sheena Easton is 63. Actor James Le Gros (GROH) (“Ally McBeal”) is 60. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 57. Singer Mica (MEE’-shuh) Paris is 53. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 50. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 50. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 46. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 44. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 44. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 43. Bassist Joseph Pope the Third of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 43. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 40. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 39. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 39. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 38. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 37. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 36. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 36. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 35. Singer Lizzo is 34. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 33.

