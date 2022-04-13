Today in Entertainment History: “Tom Jones” won best picture

On April 13, 1958, Van Cliburn became the first American to win the Tchaikovsky International Piano Contest in Moscow.

In 1961, Bob Newhart won the best new artist Grammy. He also won album of the year for “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.” Percy Faith’s “Theme from ‘A Summer Place’” won record of the year.

In 1964, the movie “Tom Jones” won best picture at the Academy Awards. Sidney Poitier became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Oscar for his work in the movie “Lilies of the Field.” Patricia Neal won best actress for “Hud.” ″Call Me Irresponsible” was the best original song winner.

In 1965, the record of the year Grammy went to “The Girl From Ipanema” by Astrud Gilberto and Stan Getz. The Beatles captured the best new artist award and won the best group performance award for “A Hard Day’s Night.”

In 1967, The Rolling Stones played their first concert behind the Iron Curtain, in Warsaw, Poland. Riot police had to step in to deal with 2,000 people who did not have tickets.

In 1971, The Rolling Stones released “Brown Sugar,” the first record on their own label, Rolling Stone Records.

In 1979, singer David Lee Roth of Van Halen collapsed onstage in Spokane, Washington, due to exhaustion.

In 1989, entertainer Jack Jones received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s probably best known for singing the “Love Boat” theme.

In 2000, Metallica sued the online song-swapping service Napster for copyright infringement.

In 2009, music producer Phil Spector was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of actor Lana Clarkson in 2003. It was his second trial. His first ended in mistrial.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Edward Fox is 85. Actor Paul Sorvino is 83. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 82. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 80. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 78. Actor Tony Dow (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 77. Musician Al Green is 76. Actor Ron Perlman is 72. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 72. Singer Peabo Bryson is 71. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 71. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 68. Comedian Gary Kroeger (KROH’-ger) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 65. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 65. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 61. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 58. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (RAY) (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 58. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 57. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 56. Actor Ricky Schroder is 52. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 50. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 49. Singer Lou Bega is 47. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 46. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 44. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 42. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 41. Singer Nellie McKay (mih-KY’) is 40. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 40. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 34. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 29.

