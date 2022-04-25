Today in Entertainment History: Wings broke up

On April 25, 1968, The Beatles refused to perform for the Queen of England, saying regardless of the cause, they didn’t do benefits.

In 1977, Elvis Presley made what would be the last recordings of his life, at a concert in Saginaw, Michigan. Three songs appeared in the posthumously released album “Moody Blue.”

In 1979, the film “Rock and Roll High School” featuring The Ramones premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1981, the band Wings broke up after guitarist Denny Laine quit the group.

In 1990, tenor saxophonist Dexter Gordon died in Philadelphia of kidney failure at the age of 67. He helped define the be-bop movement, performing with such artists as Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.

Also in 1990, George Strait was named entertainer of the year at the 25th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 1995, actor-dancer Ginger Rogers died in Rancho Mirage, California. She was 83.

In 2002, musician Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes (LOH’-pes) of TLC was killed in a car crash in Honduras. She was 30.

In 2021, Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color and the second woman ever to win the best director award at the Oscars for her work on “Nomadland.” Anthony Hopkins, at age 83, became the oldest actor to win an Oscar. He won for his work on “The Father.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 82. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Len Goodman is 78. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 77. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (BYORN ul-VAY’-us) of ABBA is 77. Actor Talia Shire is 77. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 75. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 68. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 58. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 58. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 57. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 57. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 55. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 53. Actor Renee Zellweger is 53. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 52. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 52. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 47. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 45. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 42. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With A Chance”) is 26. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 13.

