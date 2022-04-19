US-Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 12:37 pm
1. The Investigator by John Sandford – 9780593328699 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Watch Her Disappear by Lisa Regan – 9781803143194 – (Bookouture)

6. Freezing Order by Bill Browder – 9781982153335 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Only One Forever (Only One Series 8) by Natasha Madison – 9781999007591 – (Natasha Madison)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn – 9780062943521 – (William Morrow)

Top Stories