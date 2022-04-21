US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
April 21, 2022
1 min read
      

1. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

10. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

13. “Wings of Fire: Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

14. “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

15. “Watch Her Disappear” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

16. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

17. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

18. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

19. “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney (Candlewick)

20. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

21. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

22. “Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

23. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

24. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

25. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Top Stories