US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 11:21 am
1 min read
      

1. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson and J.D. Parker (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

11. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

14. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

16. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

17. “The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai, Ziju Xitong, Vol. 2” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

18. “The 14-Day New Keto Cleanse” by J.J. Smith (S&S/Simon Element)

19. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

20. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

22. “Part of Your World” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

23. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

24. “Wings of Fire: Flames of Hope” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

25. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

Top Stories