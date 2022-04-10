On Air: Federal News Network program
LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2022 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Life of Pi”

New Musical: “Back To The Future – The Musical”

New Comedy: “Pride and Prejudice(asterisk) ((asterisk)sort of)

Family Show: “Wolf Witch Giant Fairy”

Revival: “Constellations”

Musical Revival: “Cabaret”

Actress-Play: Sheila Atim, “Constellations”

Actor-Play: Hiran Abeysekera, “Life of Pi”

Actress-Musical: Jessie Buckley, “Cabaret”

Actor-Musical: Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Supporting Actor-Play: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, “Life of Pi”

Supporting Actress-Play: Liz Carr, “The Normal Heart”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Liza Sadovy, “Cabaret”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Elliot Levey, “Cabaret”

Director: Rebecca Frecknall, “Cabaret”

Original score or new orchestrations: “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical”

Theater Choreography: Kathleen Marshall, “Anything Goes”

New Opera Production: “Jenůfa,” Royal Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, “Bajazet”

New Dance Production: “Revisor”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Choreographer Arielle Smith for “Jolly Folly”

Set Design: “Life of Pi”

Lighting Design: “Life of Pi”

Sound Design: “Cabaret”

Costume Design: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Old Bridge” at the Bush Theatre

