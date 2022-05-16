On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 1:12 am
< a min read
      

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus to accommodate a judicial conference. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony.

Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand and still has not been cross-examined by Depp’s lawyers.

Heard told jurors she was physically and sexually abused on multiple occasions before and during her brief marriage to Depp, which lasted from 2015-16. Depp has already testified and denied he ever hit Heard.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Depp is suing Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con 2022
5|22 2022 IPMA-HR Southern Region Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories