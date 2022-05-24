On Air: Off The Shelf
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 11:19 am
App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

        

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Heads Up!, Warner...

App Store

        

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts

2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

3. Planet Fitness Workouts, Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Affinity Designer, Serif Labs

7. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

9. Affinity Photo, Serif Labs

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Apex Legends Mobile, Electronic Arts

2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

3. Figurine Art, TapNation

4. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Dream Wedding!, MagicLab

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Coffee Stack, Rollic Games

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

Top Stories