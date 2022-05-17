Apple-Movies-Top-10

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 1:04 pm
Movies US charts:

1. Uncharted

2. The Northman

3. The Lost City

4. The Bad Guys

5. Spider-Man: No Way Home

6. Dog (2022)

7. Moonfall

8. Sing 2

9. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

10. Blacklight

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blacklight

2. The Innocents

3. Belfast

4. Monstrous

5. The Outfit (2022)

6. Delicious

7. My Life In Ruins

8. The 355

9. The Hating Game

10. Studio 666

