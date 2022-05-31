On Air: Off The Shelf
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 11:11 am
Apple TV app

Movies US charts:

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

2. The Lost City

3. Uncharted

4. Top Gun

5. The Contractor

6. The Northman

7. The Bad Guys

8. Morbius

9. Spider-Man: No Way Home

10. Dog (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blacklight

2. Memory

3. Good Mourning

4. Hatching

5. Belfast

6. The Innocents

7. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

8. Parallel Mothers

9. Studio 666

10. The 355

