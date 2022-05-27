On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 6:43 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Murphy; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner in Uvalde, Texas; Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise; Jaclyn Corin, co-founder of March for Our Lives.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kinzinger; Sen. Dick...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Murphy; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ronnie Garza, a county commissioner in Uvalde, Texas; Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise; Jaclyn Corin, co-founder of March for Our Lives.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Kinzinger; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories