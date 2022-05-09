On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

San Francisco Conservatory buys record label

The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 11:01 am
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory of Music is buying a record label following its acquisition of a management agency.

The school said Monday it had bought Pentatone Music, adding to a portfolio that includes Opus 3 Artists, which it purchased in October 2020.

“Bringing Pentatone in–house creates an extraordinary backdrop to explore new ideas for performing, recording and distributing music,” conservatory president David Stull said in a statement.

Pentatone is based Baarn, Netherlands, and will have access to the conservatory’s recording studio in San Francisco. The label will record a performance of the National Brass Ensemble, of which Stull is executive director, conducted by San Francisco Symphony music director Esa-Pekka Salonen and will work with students at the conservatory’s 2023 winter term.

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

Large classical labels such as Deutsche Grammophon, Decca and Sony have sharply curtailed new classical recordings in recent decades.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|16 2022 SOFIC
5|16 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
5|16 QlikWorld 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories