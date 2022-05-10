The top 10 Books on the Apple Store

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. 22 Seconds by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316499385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Book Lovers by Emily Henry – 9780593334843 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Under One Roof by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593437810 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Killing the Killers by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781250279262 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. Dream Town by David Baldacci – 9781538719787 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Homewreckers by Mary Kay Andrews – 9781250278371 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. This Will Not Pass by Alexander Burns & Jonathan Martin – 9781982172503 – (Simon & Schuster)

10. The Investigator by John Sandford – 9780593328699 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

