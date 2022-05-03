The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Uncharted
2. Spider-Man: No Way Home
3. Moonfall
4. Ambulance
5. Sing 2
6. The Batman
7. Jackass Forever
8. Dog (2022)
9. Infinite
10. Marry Me (2022)
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Blacklight
2. Belfast
3. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure
4. The 355
5. The Outfit (2022)
6. Clean
7. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
8. CS Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert
9. The Boondock Saints
10. Parallel Mothers
