Today in Entertainment History: Bennett won record of year

On May 15, 1963, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett won the Grammy for Record of the Year. Vaughan Meader won album of the year for his comedy album, “The First Family.” Robert Goulet (goo-LAY’) won the best new artist Grammy.

In 1974, bassist Bill Wyman became the first Rolling Stone to have a solo album, with the release of “Monkey Grip.”

In 1984, guitarist Nils Lofgren joined Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

In 1988, Michael Jackson made the top of the New York Times best-seller list with his autobiography, “Moonwalker.”

In 1995, Scott Weiland (WY’-land) of Stone Temple Pilots was arrested after allegedly buying drugs in a motel parking lot near Pasadena, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 86. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 86. Singer Lenny Welch is 83. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 80. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 80. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 76. Musician Brian Eno is 74. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 72. Musician Mike Oldfield is 69. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 67. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 61. Actor David Charvet (shahr-VAY’) (“Melrose Place”) is 50. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 48. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 44. Bassist David Hartley of The War On Drugs is 42. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 41. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 40. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 40. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 38.

