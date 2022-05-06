Today in Entertainment History: “Friends” ended

On May 6, 1965, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones came up with the riff that formed the foundation of the song ”(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” He was staying at a motel in Clearwater, Florida, at the time.

In 1971, Ike and Tina Turner received their only gold single, for their version of “Proud Mary.”

In 1973, Paul Simon began his first solo tour in Boston, three years after splitting with Art Garfunkel. Recordings from some of the shows were released as the “Live Rhymin’” album.

In 1984, Tina Turner’s comeback hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” was released.

In 1991, a judge in Macon, Georgia, threw out a lawsuit claiming that Ozzy Osbourne’s music drove a 16-year-old boy to suicide. The parents of Michael Waller alleged that their son listened repeatedly to Osbourne’s “Suicide Solution” before taking his own life.

In 1992, actor Marlene Dietrich died at her home in Paris at age 90.

Also in 1992, Whitney Houston announced her engagement to Bobby Brown during her first TV special, “This Is My Life.”

In 1994, Pearl Jam filed a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department against Ticketmaster. The band charged that the company had a monopoly on the concert ticket-selling business.

In 1997, Neil Young boycotted his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Buffalo Springfield. Young objected to rampant commercialism and the $1,200-a-plate dinner. The other inductees that year were The Bee Gees, The Jackson 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, The Rascals and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Also in 1997, actors David Duchovny (doo-KUHV’-nee) and Tea Leoni (TAY’-uh lee-OH’-nee) were married in New York. They divorced in 2014.

In 2004, the last episode of “Friends” aired.

In 2005, Audioslave became the first American rock band to play an outdoor concert in Cuba, with a show in Havana.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bob Seger is 77. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 77. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 76. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 75. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 75. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 74. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 67. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 62. Actor Julianne Phillips is 62. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 62. Actor George Clooney is 61. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 61. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 58. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 57. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 56. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 51. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 43. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (GA’-bah-ray SIH’-duh-bay) (“Precious”) is 39. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Rapper Meek Mill is 35. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 29.

