Today in Entertainment History: Hicks won “American Idol”

On May 24, 1963, electric blues guitarist Elmore James suffered a fatal heart attack in Chicago at the age of 45. James, whose best-known recording was “Dust My Broom,” influenced such rock musicians as Keith Richards and Eric Clapton.

In 1969, Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull were arrested for marijuana possession at their home in London.

In 1974, bandleader and composer Duke Ellington died of lung cancer in New York at the age of 75. Ellington composed such standards as “Mood Indigo” and “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good.”

In 1978, the debut album by Van Halen went gold in the U.S.

In 1980, members of Genesis surprised fans by showing up at the box office of the Roxy in Los Angeles to sell tickets to their benefit for local hospitals the following night.

In 1990, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and model Erin Everly, the daughter of singer Don Everly, filed for divorce. They were married 27 days.

In 1995, the members of Lynyrd Skynryd put their handprints and signatures into the Hollywood Rock Walk.

In 2000, Britney Spears’ album “Oops!…I Did It Again” sold 1.3 million copies its first week out, giving her the most first-week sales for a female artist. That record has since been broken.

In 2006, Taylor Hicks beat out Katherine McPhee to win the fifth season of “American Idol.”

In 2010, Slipknot bassist Paul Gray was found dead in a hotel room in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 38. An autopsy determined he died of a drug overdose.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 85. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 84. Musician Bob Dylan is 81. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 79. Singer Patti LaBelle is 78. Actor Priscilla Presley is 77. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 75. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ″Iris”) is 73. Actor Alfred Molina is 69. Singer Rosanne Cash is 67. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 62. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 62. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 59. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 59. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 57. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 55. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ″Without A Trace”) is 55. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 53. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 53. Actor Dash Mihok (MY’-hok) (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 48. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film’s “Bride Wars,” TV’s “One Tree Hill”) is 44. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 42. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 41. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 40. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 36. Country singer Billy Gilman is 34. Rapper G-Eazy is 33. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 28.

