Today in Entertainment History: “Ishtar” premiered

On May 19, 1958, Ritchie Valens recorded “Come On, Let’s Go,” at his first recording session, in Los Angeles. In 1960, The Drifters recorded “Save The Last Dance For Me” in New York. In 1961, the Everly Brothers launched a new record label named Calliope. In 1976, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his car north of London. Authorities found drugs in the car, and he later was fined.

In 1987, the movie “Ishtar,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty, made its premiere. It bombed at the box office.

In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle criticized “Murphy Brown” because he said the title character mocked the importance of fathers because she was having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1999, the movie “Star Wars: Episode One — The Phantom Menace” opened nationwide. Exactly six years later, “Revenge of the Sith” opened.

In 2019, the final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on HBO.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 87. Actor James Fox is 83. Actor Nancy Kwan is 83. Musician Pete Townshend is 77. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 71. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 68. Actor Steven Ford is 66. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz,” ″As the World Turns”) is 62. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 60. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 52. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 50. TV personality Kim Zolciak (ZOHL’-see-ak) Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Singer Shooter Jennings is 43. Comedian Michael Che (CHAY) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 39. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 39. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 36. Singer Sam Smith is 30. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 21.

