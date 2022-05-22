Today in Entertainment History: “Mr. Rogers” premiered

On May 22, 1955, police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, canceled a dance that featured Fats Domino. Authorities were worried that rock and roll music could cause a riot. In 1958, reporters at a London airport asked Jerry Lee Lewis about his marriage, and he revealed his wife was his 13-year-old cousin. The ensuing controversy forced Lewis to cancel most of his British tour. In 1966, Bruce Springsteen began his songwriting career by co-writing two songs with... READ MORE

On May 22, 1955, police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, canceled a dance that featured Fats Domino. Authorities were worried that rock and roll music could cause a riot.

In 1958, reporters at a London airport asked Jerry Lee Lewis about his marriage, and he revealed his wife was his 13-year-old cousin. The ensuing controversy forced Lewis to cancel most of his British tour.

In 1966, Bruce Springsteen began his songwriting career by co-writing two songs with The Castiles, Springsteen’s first band.

In 1967, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” made its premiere on PBS.

In 1974, Ten Years After played their last show, in London. They broke up the next year.

In 1992, Johnny Carson hosted his last “Tonight” show. There were no guests. Carson showed favorite clips from past shows.

In 2002, the members of Alien Ant Farm were hospitalized after their tour bus collided with a truck about 120 miles west of Madrid, Spain. Singer Dryden Mitchell fractured a vertebra, and the bus driver was killed.

Also in 2002, Rosie O’Donnell hosted her last talk show. It had run six years.

In 2010, singer Alanis Morissette married rapper Souleye at her home in Los Angeles.

In 2017, a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande (GRAHN’-day) concert in Manchester, England. Twenty-two people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

Today’s Birthdays: Pianist Peter Nero is 88. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 84. Actor Frank Converse is 84. Actor Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” ″Valley of the Dolls”) is 80. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 72. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 67. Singer Morrissey is 63. Actor Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 61. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 61. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 60. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 58. Singer Johnny Gill is 56. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Actor Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 55. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 53. Model Naomi Campbell is 52. Actor Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 50. Singer Donell Jones is 49. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actor A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 48. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon A Time”) is 44. Singer Vivian Green is 43. Actor Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 43. Actor Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 36. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 30. Actor Camren Bicondova (BEEK’-un-DOH’-vah) (“Gotham”) is 23.

