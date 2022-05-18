Today in Entertainment History: “Murphy Brown” finale aired

On May 18, 1963, The Beatles began their first tour of the UK as headliners. In 1980, Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes of The Buggles joined the rock band Yes. They replaced Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman. Also in 1980, singer Ian Curtis of the new wave band Joy Division was found dead of an apparent suicide outside Manchester, U.K. He was 23. In 1990, actor Jill Ireland died at age 54 following a battle... READ MORE

On May 18, 1963, The Beatles began their first tour of the UK as headliners.

In 1980, Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes of The Buggles joined the rock band Yes. They replaced Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman.

Also in 1980, singer Ian Curtis of the new wave band Joy Division was found dead of an apparent suicide outside Manchester, U.K. He was 23.

In 1990, actor Jill Ireland died at age 54 following a battle with cancer.

In 1998, the last episode of “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS. The show was revived in 2018.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Priscilla Pointer (“Dallas,” ″Carrie,” ″Blue Velvet”) is 98. Actor Candice Azzara (“In Her Shoes,” ″Caroline in the City,” ″Rhoda”) is 81. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 80. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 74. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 73. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 72. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ″Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 71. Country singer George Strait is 70. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” ″The Replacement Killers”) is 67. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 62. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 61. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 56. Singer-actor Martika (“Wiseguy”) is 53. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 52. Musician Jack Johnson is 47. Country singer David Nail is 43. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 42. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 40. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 37. Actor Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 26. Actor Hala Finley (“Man with a Plan”) is 13.

