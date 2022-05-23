Today in Entertainment History: “Pretty Woman” premiered

On May 23, 1954, CBS gave Johnny Carson a summer TV game show called “Earn Your Vacation.” In 1970, New Musical Express reported that the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album set a record for initial sales in the U.S., with 3.7 million advance orders. Also in 1970, The Grateful Dead played their first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival. Their opening act was Mungo Jerry. In 1975, the Beach Boys on tour with Chicago... READ MORE

On May 23, 1954, CBS gave Johnny Carson a summer TV game show called “Earn Your Vacation.”

In 1970, New Musical Express reported that the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album set a record for initial sales in the U.S., with 3.7 million advance orders.

Also in 1970, The Grateful Dead played their first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival. Their opening act was Mungo Jerry.

In 1975, the Beach Boys on tour with Chicago literally got the joint jumping for the second night in a row. The second level at the Oakland Coliseum was noticeably shaking in film footage. And the day before, at the Anaheim Stadium, the mezzanine was seen vibrating as much as 18 inches.

In 1979, Tom Petty filed for bankruptcy to get out of his contract with MCA Records. He later signed with a new MCA affiliate that issued his successful comeback album, “Damn the Torpedoes.”

In 1987, 12 former members of the Doobie Brothers reunited for a charity concert in Los Angeles. After raising more than $360,000 for Vietnam veterans, the group decided to make more appearances together.

In 1989, K.T. Oslin became the first female country singer to have an album go platinum. Her album “80′s Ladies” had two number-one hits, “I’ll Always Come Back” and “Do Ya.”

In 1990, the IRS auctioned off Willie Nelson’s golf course and country club for the second time to collect $230,000 toward his delinquent tax bill. After the first auction, the government had bought the property back.

Also in 1990, the movie “Pretty Woman” opened.

In 1997, comedian Tim Allen was arrested for speeding and driving drunk in suburban Detroit.

In 2005, Tom Cruise leaped on a couch and pumped his fist to express his love for Katie Holmes during an appearance on “Oprah.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barbara Barrie is 91. Actor Joan Collins is 89. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 86. Actor Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 77. Country singer Judy Rodman is 71. Author Mitch Albom is 64. Comedian Drew Carey is 64. Actor Lea (LEE’-ah) DeLaria (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 64. Country singer Shelly West is 64. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 62. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 61. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 57. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 55. Actor Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 54. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 52. Singer Lorenzo is 50. Country singer Brian McComas is 50. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 50. Singer Maxwell is 49. Singer Jewel is 48. Actor LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 47. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 38. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 36. Singer Sarah Jarosz (juh-ROHZ’) is 31.

