Today in Entertainment History: “White Christmas” recorded

On May 29, 1942, Bing Crosby recorded “White Christmas.” In 1952, country singer Hank Williams was divorced by his wife, Audrey Shepherd. In 1959, one of rock’s first outdoor festivals took place in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring Ray Charles, B.B. King, Ruth Brown, Jimmy Reed and The Drifters. It attracted 9,000 people. In 1971, Paul McCartney released “Mary Had A Little Lamb.” It was one of McCartney’s least successful songs, but still cracked the Top Thirty. ... ... READ MORE

On May 29, 1942, Bing Crosby recorded “White Christmas.”

In 1952, country singer Hank Williams was divorced by his wife, Audrey Shepherd.

In 1959, one of rock’s first outdoor festivals took place in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring Ray Charles, B.B. King, Ruth Brown, Jimmy Reed and The Drifters. It attracted 9,000 people.

In 1971, Paul McCartney released “Mary Had A Little Lamb.” It was one of McCartney’s least successful songs, but still cracked the Top Thirty.

In 1973, Roger McGuinn, formerly of The Byrds, made his solo debut in New York.

In 1977, Elvis Presley walked off stage in the middle of a concert in Baltimore. It was the first time in his 23-year career that he did so, aside from when he was sick.

In 1987, a jury in Los Angeles acquitted “Twilight Zone” movie director John Landis and four associates of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of actor Vic Morrow and two children.

In 1999, the remains of Iron Butterfly bassist Phil “Taylor” Kramer were found inside a van in a ravine near Malibu, California. He had disappeared four years earlier while driving to the airport to pick up a friend.

In 2004, gunmen in Congo attacked a group of unarmed military observers who were escorting the band Sum 41. They were evacuated to Uganda. They were in Congo to film a documentary for a Canadian charity.

In 2011, singer Sean Kingston crashed his watercraft into a bridge in Miami Beach, Florida. He was seriously injured, and a female passenger was also hurt.

In 2018, ABC canceled the revival of the sitcom “Roseanne” after star Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet. ABC later retooled the show, minus Roseanne Barr, and called it “The Conners.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 75. Singer Rebbie (REE’-bee) Jackson is 72. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 69. Singer LaToya Jackson is 66. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 65. Actor Annette Bening is 64. Actor Rupert Everett is 63. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 63. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 61. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 59. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 55. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 55. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” ″Lost”) is 53. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” ″Orange Is The New Black”) is 50. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 49. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 48. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 47. Rapper Playa Poncho is 47. Singer Fonseca is 43. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 41. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 37. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 37. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 33. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life To Live”) is 31. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 29.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.