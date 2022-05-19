On Air: Panel Discussions
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 11:40 am
1 min read
      

1 .“Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00

2.“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00

3 .“It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

4 .“The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books) , $14.99

5.“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00

6.“22 Seconds” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) , $29.00

7.“Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99

8.“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00

9.“Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00

10.“Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99

11.“Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press) , $30.00

12.“Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00

13.“Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne) , $28.99

14.“Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte) , $14.99

15.“Finding Monica” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker) , $4.99

16.“Heartstopper: Volume 1″ by Alice Oseman (Graphix) , $14.99

17.“Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) , $29.00

18.“Death Note Short Stories” by Tsugumi Ohba; illustrated by Takeshi Obata (VIZ Media LLC) , $14.99

19.“A Sacred Oath” by Mark T. Esper (William Morrow) , $28.00

20.“Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95

21.“Solo Leveling, Vol. 4, DUBU” by Chugong (Yen Press) , $20.00

22.“Heartstopper: Volume 2″ by Alice Oseman (Graphix) , $14.99

23.“Lily’s Promise” by Lily Ebert, Dov Forman (HarperOne) , $17.99

24.“The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday) , $14.99

25.“Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton, James Patterson (Little, Brown) , $30.00

