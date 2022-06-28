On Air: Panel Discussions
Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 11:07 am
< a min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NGL – anonymous q&a, DeepMoji

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NGL – anonymous q&a, DeepMoji

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Google Maps, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

2. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Monster Squad Rush, TapNation

7. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

8. Fill The Fridge!, Rollic Games

9. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

Top Stories