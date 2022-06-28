Apple-Books-Top-10

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 11:09 am
US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han – 9781416999171 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

2. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han – 9781442413856 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han – 9781416995609 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259088 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager – 9780593183205 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Escape by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499477 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

Top Stories