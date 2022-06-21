Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Uncharted
2. Morbius
3. Downton Abbey: A New Era
4. Everything Everywhere All At Once
5. Father Stu
6. The Lost City
7. Dog (2022)
8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
9. The Batman
10. Top Gun
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Outfit (2022)
2. Blacklight
3. Dinner in America
4. Sh(asterisk)thouse
5. Minari
6. Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
7. A Tear In the Sky
8. The Spectacular Now
9. Belfast
10. Garden State
