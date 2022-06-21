Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Uncharted

2. Morbius

3. Downton Abbey: A New Era

4. Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. Father Stu

6. The Lost City

7. Dog (2022)

8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

9. The Batman

10. Top Gun

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outfit (2022)

2. Blacklight

3. Dinner in America

4. Sh(asterisk)thouse

5. Minari

6. Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

7. A Tear In the Sky

8. The Spectacular Now

9. Belfast

10. Garden State

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.