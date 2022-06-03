On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigeg; Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Veronica Escobar,...

Top Stories