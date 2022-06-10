On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 7:01 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill; Jill Peterson and James Densley, co-founders of The Violence Project; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill; Jill Peterson and James Densley, co-founders of The Violence Project; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y.; former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|17 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
6|17 2022 Procurement Playbook - GSA -...
6|17 Better Case Management, Better...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories