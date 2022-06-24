On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 7:27 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hutchinson; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” —...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hutchinson; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|1 2022 Procurement Playbook - DHS -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories