Today in Entertainment History: Jones quit Rolling Stones

On June 9, 1969, guitarist Brian Jones announced he was leaving the Rolling Stones because he didn’t agree with the band’s musical direction. He was replaced by Mick Taylor. Less than a month later, Jones was found dead at his home.

Also in 1969, Moby Grape officially disbanded, a year after guitarist Skip Spence left.

In 1970, Bob Dylan was awarded an honorary doctorate in music from Princeton University.

In 1972, Columbia Records signed Bruce Springsteen.

In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor nearly killed himself while freebasing cocaine at his home in San Fernando Valley, California. The cocaine mixture exploded in his face.

In 1992, actor Ben Vereen was nearly killed in an accident near his home in Malibu, California. He was hit by a small truck driven by record producer David Foster.

In 1994, musician Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC set fire to the mansion belonging to her boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons receiver Andre Rison.

In 2000, rapper Eminem was charged with brandishing a gun at a member of the Insane Clown Posse. The charges came just days after he was arrested for allegedly using a gun to hit a man kissing his wife.

Today’s Birthdays: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 75. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ″ER”) is 58. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ″Medea” films) is 56. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 55. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 49. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ″Arrested Development”) is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount (LAH’-vis-kownt) (“Scream Queens”) is 30.

