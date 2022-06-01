Today in Entertainment History: Marilyn Monroe was born

On June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe was born in Los Angeles. Her birth certificate listed her as Norma Jeane Mortenson. In 1964, the Rolling Stones arrived in New York to begin their first North American tour. The opening date was at a high school stadium in a Boston suburb. In 1967, The Beatles album “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released in Britain. Two days later, it was released in North America. In 1971,... READ MORE

On June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe was born in Los Angeles. Her birth certificate listed her as Norma Jeane Mortenson.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones arrived in New York to begin their first North American tour. The opening date was at a high school stadium in a Boston suburb.

In 1967, The Beatles album “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released in Britain. Two days later, it was released in North America.

In 1971, Elvis Presley’s birthplace — a two-room home in Tupelo, Mississippi — was opened to the public.

In 1973, the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” opened.

In 1975, the Rolling Stones began their first tour with guitarist Ron Wood.

In 1990, singer Mariah Carey made her national TV debut on the “Arsenio Hall Show,” performing “Vision of Love.”

In 1991, singer David Ruffin died in Philadelphia of a cocaine overdose. Police said that he had visited a crack house hours before his death. Ruffin is probably best remembered for singing lead vocals on Temptations classics like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.”

In 1993, Dan Rather and Connie Chung began as co-anchors on “The CBS Evening News.”

In 1998, singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) of Stone Temple Pilots was arrested for heroin possession as he walked out of a housing project in Manhattan.

In 2005, singer Jack White of the White Stripes married model Karen Elson in Brazil. Six years later, they threw a party to announce their divorce.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Actor Brian Cox (“Deadwood”) is 76. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 75. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 72. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 66. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 62. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 61. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 53. Model Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 45. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 44. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 42. Singer Brandi Carlile is 41. Comedian Amy Schumer is 41. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 38. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 31. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 22.

