Today in Entertainment History: “Psycho” premiered

On June 16, 1960, the movie “Psycho” opened in Hollywood.

In 1965, the Herman’s Hermits single “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” went gold.

In 1967, the Monterey International Pop Festival opened in California. More than two dozen acts, including Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin and Otis Redding, were on the bill.

In 1970, sponsors for Woodstock announced they lost more than $1.2 million on the concert.

In 1975, John Lennon sued the U.S. government. He charged that officials tried to deny his immigration through selective prosecution.

In 1978, the movie version of “Grease” opened in North American theaters, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

In 1982, guitarist James Honeyman-Scott of The Pretenders died of a drug overdose. A day earlier, the band’s bassist, Pete Farndon, had quit the band.

In 1989, a women’s fragrance called “Smoke” entered the perfume market. Its creator was Smokey Robinson.

In 1992, rapper Sister Souljah called Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton a “draft-dodging,” ″pot-smoking” womanizer. He had criticized her for suggesting that blacks kill whites because there’s too much black-on-black violence. She claimed she was misunderstood.

In 1994, Hole bassist Kristen Pfaff died of a heroin overdose at her home in Seattle. She was 27.

In 1995, Pearl Jam began a tour without using Ticketmaster. The band accused Ticketmaster of monopolizing the concert ticket industry and decided to use a mail-order ticket service instead.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ″Doc Martin”) is 88. Actor Bill Cobbs is 88. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 84. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 81. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 80. Actor Joan Van Ark is 79. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor”) is 73. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 72. Singer Gino Vannelli is 70. Actor Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” ″Norm”) is 67. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 60. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 58. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 55. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV’s “The Closer”) is 54. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 53. Actor Clifton Collins Junior (“Westworld”) is 52. Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Harold and Kumar” movies) is 50. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 49. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 47. Actor China (CHEE’-nah) Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 45. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 44. Actor Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Actor Missy Peregrym (PEH’-rih-grihm) (“Rookie Blue”) is 40. Actor Olivia Hack is 39. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 35. Bassist Ian Keaggy (KAY’-gee) of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 35. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 35.

